Reaves amassed 25 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 124-118 win over Portland.

Reaves was Los Angeles' second-leading scorer, but it took him 22 shots to get there, and his outside shot was off all night. He made up for it with a perfect night at the free-throw line and a team-high four steals. On nights when Doncic carries this much of the offense, Reaves doesn't need to be efficient for the Lakers to win, but they'll want a cleaner shooting night from him going forward.