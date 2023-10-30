Reaves had five points (1-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-127 overtime loss to the Kings.

Reaves posted double-digit scoring totals in his first two games of the season, but he had a massive uptick in shot volume from long range Sunday and was unable to get many attempts to fall. Despite his struggles from beyond the arc Sunday, he shot a career-high 39.8 percent from three-point range last year and will have more encouraging stat lines when he can get his shot to fall.