Reaves (oblique) will take shots at the arena Saturday, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

Reaves missed the final stretch of the regular season while also being unavailable for postseason play due to an oblique injury. He carried a questionable designation heading into Friday's 112-108 win over the Rockets, although he was ultimately ruled out. Head coach JJ Redick plans to provide an update Saturday afternoon on Reaves' status for Game 4,. For now, the 27-year-old should at least be considered questionable for that contest. If Reaves can't suit up Sunday, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard should continue to take on expanded roles offensively behind LeBron James.