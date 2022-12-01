Reaves closed with 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

After a three-game stint in a reserve role, Reaves moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday and responded with a season-high 22 points. He got to that total on the strength of an efficient 7-for-10 shooting line that included a pair of triples. Reaves doesn't produce enough complementary stats to be a popular fantasy asset in shallow leagues, but there's some low-end value in his game given his per-game averages of 10.9 points and 1.2 triples on 54.0 percent shooting from the field, a 39.7 percent mark from three-point range and a 90.9 percent rate from the charity stripe.