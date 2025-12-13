Reaves has been diagnosed with a mild left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Reaves picked up the calf injury, though he'll miss at least the next week because of it. With the 27-year-old guard sidelined, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia and Gabe Vincent are likely to see increased playing time, while Nick Smith and Bronny James are candidates to enter the rotation. Reaves has appeared in 21 regular-season games thus far, averaging career highs in points (27.8), assists (6.7) and rebounds (5.6) across 36.9 minutes per contest.