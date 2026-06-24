Lakers' Austin Reaves: To sign four-year deal with Lakers

Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million deal to return to the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal will include a player option for the 2029-30 season. Reaves declined his $14.9 million option for the 2026-27 season to pursue a new deal, and there was always mutual interest in getting something done. Reaves struggled with injuries in 2025-26, which limited him to 51 regular-season appearances, but he was excellent with 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per contest.