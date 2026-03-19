Reaves questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to a right forearm contusion.

Along with LeBron James (foot) and Luka Doncic (hip), Reaves is under consideration for a maintenance day as the Lakers head into the second leg of a back-to-back set. During Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Rockets, Reaves turned in 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, three assists and one block over 39 minutes.