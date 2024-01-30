Reaves contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets.

Reaves regressed after averaging 16.0 points on 11.8 shots over his last four contests, and his lack of firepower offensively is especially disappointing in the context of Anthony Davis (Achilles/groin) being hobbled. Houston's fifth-ranked defense is truly formidable, however, with Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta representing a bounce-back opportunity for Reaves.