Reaves contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets.
Reaves regressed after averaging 16.0 points on 11.8 shots over his last four contests, and his lack of firepower offensively is especially disappointing in the context of Anthony Davis (Achilles/groin) being hobbled. Houston's fifth-ranked defense is truly formidable, however, with Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta representing a bounce-back opportunity for Reaves.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Puts up 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Passive performance in loss•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Drops 15 points in win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Efficient game in narrow win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Log best assist total of season•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Excellent line in starting role•