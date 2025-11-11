Reaves logged 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during the Lakers' 121-111 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Reaves was cleared to return Monday from a three-game absence due to a groin injury. He wasn't the most efficient from the field (particularly from deep), but he got to the charity stripe for a game-high 11 free-throw attempts, led the Lakers in rebounds and finished second in scoring behind Luka Doncic (38). Reaves played less than 30 minutes in his return, and his playing time may be limited in the short term to prevent an aggravation of an injury.