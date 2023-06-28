The Lakers extended a qualifying offer to Reaves on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Reaves will now be a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely be one of the most coveted assets on the market. The 24-year-old guard broke out in 2022-23, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28.8 minutes across 64 games. Reaves played even better in the playoffs, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 46.4/44.3/89.5 splits across 16 appearances.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Strong performance not enough•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Plays team-high 42 minutes•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Comes up big in Game 6 win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Finds footing in Game 4•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Dominates in crunch time•