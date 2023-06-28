The Lakers extended a qualifying offer to Reaves on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Reaves will now be a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely be one of the most coveted assets on the market. The 24-year-old guard broke out in 2022-23, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 28.8 minutes across 64 games. Reaves played even better in the playoffs, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 46.4/44.3/89.5 splits across 16 appearances.