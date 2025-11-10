Reaves (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Reaves will return to action after missing three games with a groin injury. The Oklahoma product was off to a stellar start before the setback, averaging 31.1 points, 9.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 37.9 minutes across seven appearances. Barring any limitations, he should resume his role as a focal point of the Lakers' offense alongside Luka Doncic.