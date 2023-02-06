Reaves (hamstring) said he "feels great" and will be probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reaves hasn't played since Jan. 4 due to a left hamstring strain, but it looks like his string of absences will come to a close Tuesday. The Lakers added Rui Hachimura since Reaves last played, plus Los Angeles will be at full strength, but the Oklahoma product is still expected to carve out a bench role moving forward. Across 36 appearances (12 starts) this season, Reaves is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.9 minutes per game.