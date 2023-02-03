Reaves (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

There was optimism that Reaves would be able to return from a month-long absence Saturday, but he'll ultimately be sidelined for at least one more contest due to a left hamstring strain. Head coach Darvin Ham said Thursday that the second-year pro is in the final stage of his recovery process, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Reaves without an injury designation for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder.

