Head coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that Reaves (calf) is progressing well in his recovery and will return sometime during the Lakers' eight-game road trip, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Although Reaves has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Denver, this update bodes well for his chances of returning in the near future. He hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a left calf strain. The Lakers' road trip ends Feb. 3 in Brooklyn, so the 27-year-old guard should return by early February at the latest, barring any setbacks. While Reaves will likely be on a minutes restriction whenever he's cleared to play, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Jake LaRavia, Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart and Dalton Knecht.