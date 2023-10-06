Reaves won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Golden State for rest purposes, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers have been monitoring Reaves' workload in training camp after he played for Team USA this summer at the FIBA World Cup. Although he'll be held out for the preseason opener, coach Darvin Ham said Reaves looked good in practice Friday. Reaves' next chance to make his preseason debut will be Monday against Brooklyn, but even if he's unable to suit up for that matchup, it wouldn't be surprising to see him ready to play once the regular season begins.