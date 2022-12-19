Reaves has been ruled out of Monday's game against Phoenix due to a sprained right ankle, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reaves apparently picked up the injury during Sunday night's win over the Wizards, which he finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes. Chances are, the Lakers are simply being cautious with the young guard on the second half of a back-to-back set. LeBron James (ankle) will also be unavailable, while Anthony Davis (foot) is expected to remain shelved for several weeks.