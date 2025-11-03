Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves won't play in Monday's game against Portland due to right groin soreness, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
After logging 38 minutes in Sunday's 130-120 win over the Heat, Reaves will take a seat for the first time this season. The star guard's next chance to play arrives in Wednesday's showdown against the Spurs. With Luka Doncic (lower leg) also sidelined, the red-hot Jake LaRavia will have an opportunity to handle more usage.
