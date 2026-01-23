Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Reaves will miss his 15th straight game while recovering from a left calf strain. Prior to the injury, the guard was averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23 appearances, and while he won't return Saturday, there's optimism that the 27-year-old could be back during the Lakers' current road trip, with Monday against the Bulls representing his next chance. In the meantime, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia should continue to see expanded roles.