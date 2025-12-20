Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Reaves is still working through a Grade 1 left calf strain, and Saturday will mark the third straight game he'll miss due to his injury. Marcus Smart will remain in the Lakers' starting lineup for as long as Reaves is sidelined. Reaves' next opportunity to return is Tuesday against the Suns.