Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Reaves is still working through a Grade 1 left calf strain, and Saturday will mark the third straight game he'll miss due to his injury. Marcus Smart will remain in the Lakers' starting lineup for as long as Reaves is sidelined. Reaves' next opportunity to return is Tuesday against the Suns.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: To be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Full stat line in loss•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Overcomes slow start in loss•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Scorches Raptors for 44 points•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Cools off slightly•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Hits for 33 points in win•