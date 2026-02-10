Reaves (left calf injury management) is out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves will miss the tail end of a back-to-back set for rest purposes. In addition to Reaves, Luka Doncic (hamstring), LeBron James (foot) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out Tuesday, meaning Luke Kennard, Kobe Bufkin, Nick Smith and Dalton Knecht should see plenty of action. Reaves should be back in action Thursday against Dallas.