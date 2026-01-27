Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Reaves has been cleared for full-contact work at practice and is expected to return during the Lakers' current road trip. However, he'll remain sidelined Wednesday. With the 27-year-old guard unavailable, Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart are candidates for increased playing time. Reaves' next opportunity to return will come Friday against the Wizards.