Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Reaves has progressed enough in his recovery from a left calf strain to engage in full-contact work in practice. He's not quite ready to return to the Lakers' lineup, and his next opportunity to do so is Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
