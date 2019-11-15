Lakers' Avery Bradley: Added to injury report
Bradley is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a left leg contusion, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Bradley dealt with a lower leg injury nearly a week ago, though it's unclear if it's the same issue that's bothering him. Despite this, he's not expected to miss any time due to the issue.
