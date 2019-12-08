Lakers' Avery Bradley: Cleared for full-contact work
Bradley (lower leg) has been cleared for full-contact work. He is out Sunday against the Timberwolves and will be day-to-day following that.
Bradley has been sidelined since Nov. 15, but it appears he'll be making a return relatively soon. More information on his timeline may emerge at the beginning of next week.
