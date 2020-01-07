Lakers' Avery Bradley: Cleared to play
Bradley (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Knicks, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Bradley carried a questionable tag into Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain, but the team has given him the green light to run the floor in what looks to be a favorable matchup for the Lakers. He's started the last seven games for Los Angeles, averaging 7.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over that span.
