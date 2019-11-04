Bradley was diagnosed with a bruise on his right lower leg after X-rays returned negative Sunday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Despite exiting in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 103-96 win over the Spurs and not returning to the contest after the suffering the injury, Bradley finished with his best stat line of the season, recording 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes. The injury doesn't seem like a major concern, but Bradley's status for Tuesday's game against the Bulls likely won't be clarified until the Lakers hold their morning shootaround that day.