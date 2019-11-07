Bradley (lower leg) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Bradley missed Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to a bruised leg, but it sounds like he could return to the lineup Friday after taking part in non-contact portions of Thursday's practice. He's started six games this season, posting averages of 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per contest.