Bradley (leg) didn't practice Monday but is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against Chicago, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bradley sustained a bruise on his lower right leg during Sunday's matchup versus the Spurs and was absent at practice Monday as a result. The guard is officially listed as questionable heading into Tuesday which is better news than most expected. However, if Bradley is held out against Chicago though, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso are candidates to see increased minutes off the bench.