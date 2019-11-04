Lakers' Avery Bradley: Doesn't practice Monday
Bradley (leg) didn't practice Monday but is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against Chicago, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bradley sustained a bruise on his lower right leg during Sunday's matchup versus the Spurs and was absent at practice Monday as a result. The guard is officially listed as questionable heading into Tuesday which is better news than most expected. However, if Bradley is held out against Chicago though, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso are candidates to see increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...