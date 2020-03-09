Lakers' Avery Bradley: Drains six threes Sunday
Bradley scored a season-high 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Clippers.
The six made threes were also a season best for the veteran guard, who combined with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to account for nearly three-quarters of the Lakers' scoring on the afternoon. Bradley hadn't scored more than 14 points in any of his prior 10 games, so while Sunday's performance was impressive, it's unlikely to be repeated any time soon.
