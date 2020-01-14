Bradley (illness) went for 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three rebounds in 21 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 128-99 win over the Cavaliers.

The Lakers had both members of their starting backcourt available Monday with Bradley and LeBron James both shaking off their respective ailments. While Bradley was able to hit a couple of outside shots, the fact that this kind of stat line is on the upper end of what he provides these days essentially takes him out of consideration outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues.