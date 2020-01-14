Lakers' Avery Bradley: Drills pair of triples Monday
Bradley (illness) went for 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three rebounds in 21 minutes Monday in the Lakers' 128-99 win over the Cavaliers.
The Lakers had both members of their starting backcourt available Monday with Bradley and LeBron James both shaking off their respective ailments. While Bradley was able to hit a couple of outside shots, the fact that this kind of stat line is on the upper end of what he provides these days essentially takes him out of consideration outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...