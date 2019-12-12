Lakers' Avery Bradley: Expected to play Friday
Bradley (leg) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Bradley returned from a 13-game absence Wednesday against the Magic, playing 17 minutes and notching two points and two rebounds. Assuming he takes the court Friday, he'll likely remain on a minutes limit.
