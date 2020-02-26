Bradley had zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 118-109 win over the Pelicans.

After sticking in double-figure scoring for five straight games, Bradley has crashed back to earth in his previous two contests, going 1-of-12 from the field including nine missed threes. A "starter" for his defense, Bradley is unlikely to experience the same late-season boom he supplied owners with last season.