Lakers' Avery Bradley: Joins starting unit
Bradley will start Sunday's game against Denver, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Bradley will enter the starting five for the first time since returning from an extended absence due to a leg injury. Prior to missing time, Bradley had accounted for 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.4 minutes per game across 10 starting performances.
