Lakers' Avery Bradley: Leaves with lower-leg injury
Bradley suffered a lower leg injury in Sunday's game against the Spurs and will not return, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
Bradley started at shooting guard and had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes before exiting midway through the fourth quarter. Consider Bradley day-to-day until further notice.
