Lakers' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable
Bradley (leg) is probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Bradley has been on the injury report over the past two games since returning from a right leg hairline fracture, but he's appeared in both contests. More information on his availability may emerge following the Lakers' morning shootaround or pregame activities.
