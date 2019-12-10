Bradley (leg) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.

A hairline fracture in his right leg has kept Bradley on the shelf for nearly a month, but he returned to practice over the weekend and could be back on the floor as soon as Wednesday night. If Bradley is ultimately cleared to play, there's a good chance he'll face a minutes restriction. Prior to the injury, Bradley started all 10 games in which he appeared.