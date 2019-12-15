Lakers' Avery Bradley: Minute limit increased
Bradley will have a 25-minute restriction for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Bradley's minute restriction will increase from 20 to 25. The veteran guard seems to be steadily improving after missing 13 games due to a leg injury, and, after a couple of games under the new minute limit, will presumably see his workload become unrestricted.
