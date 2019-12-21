Bradley is no longer on a minutes limit and it's "under consideration" if the Lakers will re-insert him back into the starting five, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has done a solid job filling in for Bradley, so coach Frank Vogel may not want to change up the rotation too much too quickly. Regardless, in his 10 starts this season, Bradley has averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.5 minutes.