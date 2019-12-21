Lakers' Avery Bradley: Off minutes limit
Bradley is no longer on a minutes limit and it's "under consideration" if the Lakers will re-insert him back into the starting five, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has done a solid job filling in for Bradley, so coach Frank Vogel may not want to change up the rotation too much too quickly. Regardless, in his 10 starts this season, Bradley has averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.5 minutes.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...