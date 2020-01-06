Lakers' Avery Bradley: Officially questionable
The Lakers have ruled Bradley (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Bradley rolled his ankle in Sunday's victory over the Pistons and was unable to return. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, but his status for Tuesday's game remains uncertain. He is likely a true game-time decision, so expect an update closer to tip-off.
