Lakers' Avery Bradley: On 15-minute restriction Wednesday
Bradley (leg) will be on a 15-minute limit for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Initial reports suggested Bradley's workload may be limited to 20 minutes, but it's been brought down to 15. He'll come off the bench while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remains in the starting five.
