Lakers' Avery Bradley: Out again
Bradley (lower leg) will not play Friday against the Wizards and will be reevaluated Saturday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The absence will mark Bradley's eight consecutive game missed due to a hairline fracture in his right leg. His chances to return for Sunday's game against the Mavericks will depend on how his evaluation goes on Saturday. An update will be provided once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
