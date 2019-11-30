Lakers' Avery Bradley: Out at least another week
Bradley (lower leg) won't return for at least another week, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Bradley has already missed over two weeks with a hairline fracture in his right leg. He was cleared to begin a basketball progression Saturday but won't be evaluated again until the Lakers return from next week's road trip, which ends Friday in Portland.
