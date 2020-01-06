Lakers' Avery Bradley: Out with ankle injury
Bradley will not return to Sunday night's game against the Pistons due to a sprained right ankle, per the Lakers' telecast.
Bradley tweaked his ankle during a fastbreak in the second quarter and will not return to the contest. The good news is an X-ray returned negative, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Bradley ends up missing a game or two.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.