Lakers' Avery Bradley: Probable Saturday
Bradley is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Fortunately, Bradley's illness doesn't appear to be overly serious as the veteran guard's expected to play against the Thunder. In the unlikely event he's held out, Alex Caruso would be in line to enter the starting lineup.
