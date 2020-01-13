Lakers' Avery Bradley: Probably plays Monday
Bradley (illness) is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Bradley seems to have come down with the flu-like symptoms LeBron James has been dealing with, but both are likely to play Monday. The 29-year-old has put up 7.4 points and 1.7 rebounds while averaging 22.2 minutes over his last 10 games, all starts.
