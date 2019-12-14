Lakers' Avery Bradley: Productive as substitute
Bradley had 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3PT), three rebounds and one turnover in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-110 loss against the Lakers.
Bradley came off the bench with a heavy minute restriction, but made the most of that and looked quite productive after posting only his fourth double-digit scoring performance. He should continue coming off the bench ahead of Sunday's road matchup at Atlanta.
