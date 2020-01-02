Lakers' Avery Bradley: Productive in victory
Bradley amassed 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory over the Suns.
Bradley was an efficient 9-of-11 from the field Wednesday, scoring a season-high 18 points. Bradley has not been good this season and one strong performance is unlikely to change that. He is outside the top-300 over the past two weeks and should not be added after this effort. We would need to see him string a number of decent games together before even considering him in 12-team leagues.
