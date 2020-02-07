Lakers' Avery Bradley: Puts up 15 points in loss
Bradley produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and a rebound across 26 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Rockets.
After a string of mediocre games in mid- January, Bradley has enjoyed a bit of a run over the past four games, averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He's also connected on 57.1 percent of this three-point shot attempts during that period.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...