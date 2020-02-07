Bradley produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and a rebound across 26 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Rockets.

After a string of mediocre games in mid- January, Bradley has enjoyed a bit of a run over the past four games, averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He's also connected on 57.1 percent of this three-point shot attempts during that period.