Lakers' Avery Bradley: Questionable Friday
Bradley (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Bradley came down with an illness Thursday morning, but he'll make the trip to Texas with the team in hopes of suiting up. If he's held out, his next chance to play will come Saturday in Oklahoma City.
