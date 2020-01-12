Lakers' Avery Bradley: Ready to go Saturday
Bradley (illness) is starting Saturday against the Thunder, Maddie Lee of The Oklahomanreports.
The 29-year-old was listed as probable due to the illness, so it's no surprise to see him remain in the starting five. Bradley could see heavier minutes than usual Saturday with Lebron James (illness), Danny Green (hip) and Anthony Davis (back) sidelined.
